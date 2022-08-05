Man Who Hit Priyank Sharma Identified As His Brother-In-Law; FIR Filed Against Him

Recently, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma narrated scary incident and revealed how he was attacked by an unknown person at a Ghaziabad hospital, which he visited for his mother's check-up. The incident happened on July 30. As per the latest report, the man has been identified as his brother-in-law.

Indirapuram circle officer Abhay Mishra told PTI the attacker was not unknown and was later identified as Sharma's brother-in-law, while an FIR against him has also been registered.

Mishra was quoted by PTI as saying, "After the check-up, the actor and his brother-in-law had some altercation. In a rush of anger, his relative slapped him at the hospital."

Meanwhile, talking about the incident, Priyank had told ETimes TV, "I was visiting a doctor for my mother's check-up. My father was with us, too. After the check-up, as they were exiting the premises, suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation."

Three days later (August 2), Priyank celebrated his birthday. He shared a video, which was originally shared by an NGO, where in young kids being distributed cake on the occasion.

Professionaly, Priyank shot to fame with dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla. He later participated in Bigg Boss 11. He was also seen in web-series Puncch Beat. The actor was in the news for his relationship with Divya Agarwal and later Benafsha Soonawalla, and controversy with his ex-Bigg Boss contestant and producer Vikas Gupta.