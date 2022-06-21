    For Quick Alerts
      Mandana Karimi On Being Trolled For Twerking In Burqa; Says ‘Damn People Are Crazy’

      Actress Mandana Karimi was recently trolled by netizens for her Instagram video, in which she was seen twerking in a burqa at a store in Istanbul. Her video went viral on social media, and several netizens criticised her for 'disrespecting' and 'mocking' the hijab.

      For the unversed, Mandana Karimi has deleted the video. In the video, she was seen in a black burqa twerking to the song 'Shakaboom at a store. She had captioned the post as, "I wish shooting with hijab was as easy as this BTS...NO HATES just bunch of people making a film."

      After facing backlash for her video, Mandana Karimi finally reacted to the hate comments by sharing a picture of herself in her Instagram stories. She wrote, "And of course reading comments on my burka reel. DAMN people are crazy, this is a crazy world. I'm done, I wanna be a unicorn." (sic)

      Looks like Mandana Karimi has gotten used to such hate from a certain section of people. Earlier, she posted her topless photos on her Instagram handle. When she was in Lock Upp, Mandana had revealed that she was in a relationship with a director. She was pregnant and had to abort her child.

      Talking about the model-actress, Mandana Karimi has also seen in Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant. On the other hand, she has also acted in movies such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny, Main Aur Charles, Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Thar and so on.

      Read more about: mandana karimi television
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:51 [IST]
