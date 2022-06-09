Manish Naggdev Gets Engaged To Malika Juneja; Divyanka Tripathi & Kamya Share Dreamy Pictures From Ceremony

Manish Naggdev got engaged to his ladylove Malika Juneja on June 8, 2022, at a sundowner party in Goa. It was an intimate engagement ceremony which was attended by only couple's family members, relatives and close friends.

The engagement ceremony was attended by Manish's friends Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang.

At the engagement, Manish looked dapper in a royal blue shining tuxedo while his lady love looked gorgeous in a silver gown and a tiara. The couple exchanged their rings in a backdrop of beach.While Divyanka shared some videos from the ceremony, Kamya shared pictures and videos and wished happiness to the actor.In one of the videos shared by Divyanka, Manish and Malika were seen posing for cameras. In another video, Manish went down on his knees and made his ladylove wear the ring.

Kamya shared a few pictures/videos and captioned it as, "An evening we will cherish for life, mere dost khush reh hamesha, there was a moment when I got too emotional n about to cry (khushi ke aansu) saari dua aur khushiyaan tere liye mere yaar ❤️ @manishnaggdev @malikajuneja05 welcome to the family 🤗." In the video shared my Kamya, Malika went down on her knees and made him wear the ring and said, "& I want to say that I love you."

It has to be recalled that Manish and Malika's roka was held two years ago and the delay for the wedding led to many speculations. However, in an interview with Times Of India, the actor clarified that he and Malika share a great bond and are strong as a couple. He added that the delay happened as they were working on their fianances for their big day.

About wedding, the actor told the leading daily, "It won't be a grand celebration. Malika and I plan to have a simple wedding or it could be a court marriage, too. We plan to invite only 15-20 people for it."