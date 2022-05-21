Manish Naggdev To Get Engaged With Malika Juneja In Goa; Actor Talks About His Wedding Plans

Manish Naggdev and actress-turned-airhostess Malika Juneja had a roka ceremony in July 2020 and are all set to get engaged on June 8 in Goa. According to Times Of India report, the wedding will be held in September.

Talking about the wedding and engagement plans, Manish said, "Malika and I had been planning the wedding for the past year. However, it kept getting postponed because of the COVID-19 scare. Since we plan to have an intimate wedding affair, we decided to have an engagement party. I wanted it to be a casual affair and not formal at all. Now, there can't be a better place than Goa for it. The engagement will be during the sunset by the pool. We tried to organise it in Mumbai, but it was turning out to be very expensive. At this stage, we didn't want to spend a lot of money. The idea was to keep it small and have a great party."

The actor said that their wedding will not be a grand celebration as they plan to have a simple wedding or it could be a court marriage, too. He added that he plans to invite only 15-20 people for it.

The couple is tying the knot two years after their roka ceremony. The wait also made people to speculate if everything was fine in their paradise. Regarding the same, Manish said that he is used to such assumptions. The actor added that he and Malika share a great bond and are very strong as a couple and the delay happened because they were working on their finances for their big day. He further added that since they live in a joint family and he had to wait for a time when he could have invited everyone.

The actor admitted that the long wait was challenging and added, "Malika lives in Pune and I am based out of Mumbai. It is a long-distance relationship. We would also have arguments and fights over the delay. In fact, we reached a point where we decided to get married in a simple affair with just our families in attendance. But we waited because along with our families, we also wanted our relatives and friends to bless us on our big day."

Manish is a changed man now and likes to keep his relationship away from the media glare as the past experiences made him a bit insecure.

He said that he can't predict the future and doesn't know what will happen next. Manish concluded by saying that he doesn't want to repeat mistakes and decided to talk about his roka, engagement and marriage only once everything was final.