Manit Joura Opens Up About Returning To Kundali Bhagya, Says There’s More For His Character To Do On The Show

Manit Joura, who had quit Kundali Bhagya seven months ago, will be reprising his role of Rishabh Luthra on the show. The actor’s re-entry took place in tonight's episode and he has now opened up about his decision to return to the popular Zee TV show, in an interview with ETimes TV.

Manit shared, "My decision to quit was rather impromptu. I felt I had given almost everything to the character and there was not much left to do for me." On being quizzed about what made him return to the show again, the actor said, "I didn't want to get back to the show, but when I heard the script and the kind of changes that were made to the story, I couldn't say no.”

He went on to add, “In fact, I feel these changes in the story should have happened earlier. Had that been the case, I wouldn't have quit. There's a lot more to the story and my character has scope to perform, which is why I am a part of the show again.”

It must be noted that after quitting Kundali Bhagya in November last year, Manit worked in Naagin 6 and a few other projects. He also said that he is excited about his new innings on Kundali and hoped that the audience will be happy to see him.

The actor concluded by stating that he always works and performs like it is his last work whilst giving his hundred per cent to every scene, even if it is a one minute sequence in a show or a few seconds in a commercial.