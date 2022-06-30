Marathi TRP Ratings (ONLINE): Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Tops The Chart; Rang Majha Vegla Out Of Top 3

Top 3 Marathi Shows Online

Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli and Rupali Bhosle-starrer Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte tops the list with 42.3 ratings. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and Thipkyanchi Rangoli are on number 2 and 3 by earning 40.2 and 38.6 ratings, respectively.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath And Rang Majha Vegla

Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere's show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath is on number 4 with 35.6 ratings. Shockingly, Rang Majha Vegla slips to the fifth position by earning 34.2 ratings.

Man Udu Udu Zhala And Swabhimaan

Man Udu Udu Zhala and Swabhimaan- Shodh Astitvacha are on sixth and seventh positions by minting 33.1 and 32.9 ratings respectively.

Phulala Sugandh Maticha, Lagnachi Bedi And Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe

Phulala Sugandh Maticha is on number 8 with 30.3 ratings. Lagnachi Bedi and Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe are on number 9 and 10 with 29.8 and 28.6 ratings respectively.