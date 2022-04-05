Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals He Was Selected For A Role In Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy
Sai Ketan Rao, who debuted with Telugu television show Agni Sakshi, has worked in a Hindi web series Three Half Bottles and a few Telugu web shows and short films. The actor became a household name with his role Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Recently, in an interview with MissMalini, Sai Ketan Rao revealed that he had auditioned for a role of Vijay Deverakonda's friend in the popular South Indian film Arjun Reddy.
Sai
Ketan
revealed
that
he
gave
four-five
takes
and
after
a
month,
he
got
a
call
from
office
saying
he
was
selection.
However,
he
couldn't
take
up
the
role
because
of
his
internals
for
engineering.
The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "I auditioned for Vijay Deverakonda's friend's role in Arjun Reddy. I met Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir and the office was shabby because it was his first movie. So firstly, I wondered if this was genuine. I gave 4-5 takes in different variations."
He added, "After one month, I got a call from his office that I'm selected and from the next week we have to shoot. But I said, I have my internals for engineering so I can't come. So, they were like, why did you even come for auditions then?"
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals If We'll Get To Watch Him & Shivangi Khedkar Together
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Is Overwhelmed With Fans' Love; Wishes Season 2 Happens Soon!
The actor also revealed during the interview that he wants to work with Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sanjay Leela Bhansal. Sai also said that he want to be a part of show that are from action, crime, comedy and love genres.