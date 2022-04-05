Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao Reveals He Was Selected For A Role In Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy

Sai Ketan Rao, who debuted with Telugu television show Agni Sakshi, has worked in a Hindi web series Three Half Bottles and a few Telugu web shows and short films. The actor became a household name with his role Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Recently, in an interview with MissMalini, Sai Ketan Rao revealed that he had auditioned for a role of Vijay Deverakonda's friend in the popular South Indian film Arjun Reddy.

Sai Ketan revealed that he gave four-five takes and after a month, he got a call from office saying he was selection. However, he couldn't take up the role because of his internals for engineering.



The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "I auditioned for Vijay Deverakonda's friend's role in Arjun Reddy. I met Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir and the office was shabby because it was his first movie. So firstly, I wondered if this was genuine. I gave 4-5 takes in different variations."

He added, "After one month, I got a call from his office that I'm selected and from the next week we have to shoot. But I said, I have my internals for engineering so I can't come. So, they were like, why did you even come for auditions then?"

The actor also revealed during the interview that he wants to work with Rajamouli, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sanjay Leela Bhansal. Sai also said that he want to be a part of show that are from action, crime, comedy and love genres.