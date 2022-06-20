Mika Singh Embarks On His Journey To Find True Love On Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Only On Star Bharat

The wait is finally over as the nation's most eligible bachelor Mika Singh begins his journey to find true love as Star Bharat's landmark show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti marked its debuts on the silver screen. King Mika Singh with 12 gorgeous contestants all set to woo him, hosted by Shaan the melody king who will give a glimpse of the real very vulnerable side of Mika which he hasn't shown to the world.

The show traces the journey of the singing superstar who has made millions of people groove to his songs and his genuine effort to find true love. Set on a grand scale never seen before on Indian Television the makers of the show have left no stone unturned to raise the excitement level with Mika's family and entire Bollywood and Television fraternity in full attendance to cheer and support him in his quest for his life partner.

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti will be a star-studded affair with every episode packed with dhamakedar doses of entertainment. From his best friend and King of comedy Kapil Sharma, to his elder brother Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek, not to forget Star Bharats romantic jodis Shaheer Sheikh-Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan-Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more stars who will elevate the entertainment quotient with lots of music, humour, drama, fun, sharing anecdotes about Mika, giving him tips and ultimately helping him make the most important decision of his life.The star of the evening and the show, singer and performer Mika Singh expressed, "I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl finally - 'Dusron ki shaadiyon mein bohot Bhangra paa liya, ab apni baari hai'. I am blessed as so many people love me and as I start my journey all the people who are a part of my life have joined me on the show to help me make the most important decision of my life. Daler paaji, my elder brother and a father figure to me, Shaan my best friend who I've known for more than 20 years now will be my wingman, Kapil Sharma my brother, Divyanka Tripathi, Raveena Tandon and many others. I share a very close bond with all these people. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends. I am eternally grateful to Star Bharat for giving me the opportunity to find my companion for life through Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. I hope all the viewers love the show and shower me with their blessings on this important journey."

The shows concept is to find the perfect life partner for our very own musical sensation. Spread over 27 episodes the show with its exciting unique elements will make the show stand out.

Produced by SOL Productions the show features 12 contestants who will compete to win over Mika Singh.

To catch all the excitement tune in tonight to the premier episode of Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti at 8 pm only on Star Bharat.