Mika Singh Following Rakhi Sawant's Footsteps; To Find His Bride On Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti (Watch Promo)

Recently, there were reports that like Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant and Mallika Sherawat, singer Mika Singh too will have swayamvar on a TV show. The promo of the same has been revealed! Mika will look for his bride on Star Bharat's reality show, which is titled Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti.

Mika shared the promo in which he was seen listening to his song 'Dhinka Chika' and speaking to his pet dog. He tells his dog his decision of finding a life partner.

The singer says, ""London ho, Paris ho, ya Jhumri Telaiya...Tujhe pata hai, kitni shaadiyan aur partiyan hoti hain. aur mere hi gaano pe lakho rishte aur kadoron dil judte hain. Lekin maine kabhi socha hi nahi ki mere dil ke connection ka kya. (Be it London, Paris, or Jhumri Telaiya. So many weddings and parties take place, and lakhs and crores of relations are made over my songs. But I never thought what would happen to my heart)."

Mika shared the promo and captioned it as, "Hanji ready ho jao sare. *Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai!* @starbharat."

Watch the promo and check out how you can participate in the show.

Excited to start a new chapter in his life, Mika was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solos and I have sung duets. But ab life mein duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai (But now I want my life to be like a duet because life is enjoyable only with your loved ones)."

Mika Singh To Have A Swayamvar; Rakhi Sawant May Appear As A Contestant: Report

Divya Agarwal & Varun React To Hullabaloo Around Their Break-Up; Netizens Say 'Gharki Baat Gharpe Hi Rehne Do'

Earlier, Times Of India report suggested that Mika will not get married on the show, but will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that. It is said that contestants across the country will be participating in the show, and Rakhi Sawant might also participate!

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.