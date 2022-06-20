Mika Singh Reveals Never-Heard-Before Anecdotes About His Deep Friendship With Best Friend Shaan!

Star Bharat's newest and most-awaited show is finally here and making headlines. Viewers are curious to know each and every detail about the show. In tonight's episode, we will witness the revelations by Mika Singh about him and Shaan's deep friendship throughout the years.

Superstar Singer Mika Singh shares an anecdote from the time when he first stepped into the industry and was completely new to it. He reminisces over the time when his older brother, Daler Paaji, was performing with Shaan. All he wanted at the time was to click a picture with the talented Shaan, and now they are the best of friends.

The trip down memory lane brings Mika to reveal that Shaan's mother, who cares about Mika as her own, used to send 'Rishtas' for him because Mika wants a life partner similar to Shaan's wife Radhika. Now, as he decided to finally settle down on the Star Bharat show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, he feels that he has made her proud.Their friendship has blossomed beautifully over the years and it's admired by many in the industry. The fact that Shaan is hosting the show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti at Mika's request, and helping him guide towards the best match, is a testament to their friendship!

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh On Thoughts That Celebs Don't Marry Their Partner After Show Wraps Up

Mika Singh Embarks On His Journey To Find True Love On Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Only On Star Bharat

Stay tuned for more and keep watching Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti every Monday to Friday at 8 pm, only on Star Bharat!