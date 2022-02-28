Mika Singh To Have A Swayamwar; Rakhi Sawant May Appear As A Contestant: Report

After Ratan Rajput, Rakhi Sawant and Mallika Sherawat had their swayamvars on national television, it is being said that singer Mika Singh is all set to have his swayamvar for a TV show.

As per TOI report, the reality show is planned to go on-air in a few months. The report also suggested that Mika will not get married on the show, but will only get engaged.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The reality show will be similar to swayamvars from the past. It is planned to go on-air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that."

The source further revealed that Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants from across the country will be participating in the show. Apparently, Rakhi Sawant may appear on Mika's show as a contestant. This isn't surprising given their infamous kiss years ago had grabbed headlines.

Last year, there were reports that Arshi Khan will have a swayamvar and the show's title was said to be 'Aayenge Tere Sajna'. It was said that the show was supposed to go on-air in April 2021, but due to pandemic it got postponed. The report suggested that the show might get launched in August and Rahul Mahajan might host it. When Filmibeat asked Arshi about the same, she refused to comment on it as they were still in talks and nothing was confirmed.

Well, looks like the makers have changed their mind and approached Mika for the show!