Mithai Actor Aashish Bhardhwaj Explains How His Fitness Helped Him To Do Better In Action Scenes

Aashish Bhardhwaj, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the Zee TV show Mithai, recently opened up about his fitness regime. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor revealed that his fitness helped him to better in action scenes without a body double. Aashish revealed that despite shooting for more than 16 hours, he never misses his workout session.

Recently, in an action sequence of Mithai in which he is expected to do fighting with the villain, he managed to do that by himself without a body double. While speaking about his current workout session, Aashish Bhardhwaj said, "I have been working out even before I started my journey as an actor. It is the only way which helped me feel centred. Now that I'm working on Mithai, my intricate workout routine seems to have helped me a lot. I don't do anything different, just like others I focus on my cardio, legs, biceps and functional training exercises, but I make sure that I do it with complete dedication and that has helped me ace all the moves required by the stunt director for the serial."

He also shared some advice for the youth who want to stay fit. He said that a person needs to make his/her full commitment towards himself/herself for the desired results. The fitness process required discipline and a combination of exercise and a proper diet. After following all things properly, people will achieve their goals.

Talking about his ongoing show Mithai, it also stars Debattama Saha, Yatindra Chaturvedi, Abhishek Awasthi, Pooja Dikshit, Nisha Jha, Manoj Rathore, Shubha Saxena and others in key roles.