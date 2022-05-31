Mohammad Nazim On Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death: He Was The Pride Of Punjab, His Death Severely Affected Everyone

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday (May 29) near his village. His untimely demise indeed left the entire nation in deep shock. After his demise, several celebs mourned and expressed shock over his tragic death. Today, he was cremated in Punjab's Mansa in the presence of thousands of people.

Like several celebs, TV actor Mohammad Nazim who hails from Punjab, is deeply affected by Sidhu Moose Wala's death. In an interview with ETimes TV, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said, "It is a very sad and wrong thing that a person is being murdered in broad daylight. Sidhu was a very big star and had a great fan following. I'll tell you the scenario of what Punjab was like yesterday, everyone I spoke to from Punjab told me that they felt like they lost someone from their family. He was the pride of Punjab, and his untimely death severely affected everyone in Punjab. I just pray to God that he gives all the strength to his mother, his family, and his fans."

Mohammad Nazim further stated that he didn't know Sidhu Moose Wala personally, but he has a lot of common friends, who knew him closely and often said good things about him. He concluded the conversation by giving a message to Sidhu fans.

He said, "I myself have always been a huge fan of him and his songs so I completely understand the void that all his fans are feeling right now. So I would like to say that we should pray to god that the culprits get caught soon and are punished rightfully."

Sidhu Moose Wala (28) was the only son of his parents. He had sung several popular Punjabi songs and even acted in some popular films.