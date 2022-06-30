Mohammad Nazim On Turning Down Bigg Boss Offer: Glad I Didn't Do It Because I Lost My Mother In That Period

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television that the audience waits for every year. Each season of the Salman Khan-hosted show sees many famous TV celebrities entering the infamous glasshouse to try their luck at winning the series. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Mohammad Nazim shared that he refused the show’s offers earlier. The actor also revealed the reason behind why he didn't take up the lucrative offer.

Nazim told ETimes TV, "I am open for doing Bigg Boss because it is a very challenging show for which you have to prepare yourself to keep away from a lot of things such as your family, your friends, mobile, etc. Also, you have to be with all new people, so you need to be prepared for that as well. You have to go there with a real personality because I feel the show is all about being yourself and this is what interests me.”



The actor then went on to state that he was offered the show earlier as well but he has refused it multiple times. He said, "Yes, I've been offered the show before. The first time Bigg Boss was offered to me immediately after Saath Nibhaana Saathiya ended, but I couldn't do it that year because my sister's marriage was about to happen around same. I was again offered the show next year, but I couldn't do it.”

Nazim then revealed that when he was offered the show in 2019, he was doing the show Bahu Begam and he couldn't do the show that year as well. However, the actor is glad it didn't happen because he lost his mother that year. “And If I would have in the Bigg Boss house it would have always affected me that I didn’t get to spend the last days with my mother,” he added.

Nazim concluded by confessing that now feels like the right time for him to do the show. On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped up Tera Mera Saath Rahe, which was a sequel to his hit show, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Over the years, Nazim has also been a part of many other shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, and Bahu Begum to name a few.