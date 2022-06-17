Mohammad Nazim Pens An Emotional Adieu To His Character Saksham As Tera Mera Saath Rahe Goes Off Air

Mohammad Nazim bid adieu to his show Tera Mera Saath Rahe by penning a heartfelt note on his social media account. The actor, who played the lead role of Saksham on the popular Star Bharat show, also shared a bunch of pictures from the set.

It must be noted that Nazim, who first came to the limelight with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, was once again seen opposite actress Gia Manek in the sequel to his iconic show. As the show wrapped up today, the cast and crew came together to cut the cake on the farewell day.

Nazim posted a heart-warming message as his show went off-air by writing, “My heart is filled as I watch our show Tera Mera Saath Rahe go off air today. From acting as a family to actually becoming a family, we all have come a long way with the show. Good and Bad, Right and Wrong, Happiness and Sorrow we've seen it all as a Family and now all of it comes to an end. Afterall, it is rightly said that 'A part of Journey is the end' and keeping that in mind I would like to thank the entire cast and crew for making this show reach so far and wish them a great success for all their future endeavours!”

He went on to add, “I would also like to thank Saksham, my character from the show for letting me see the world through his lens with a different perspective. Good bye Saksham. Thank you all my fans for loving and supporting me throughout my journey. If it wasn't for y'all I wouldn't have been here today. Allahterashukarhai (sic).” As soon as Nazim shared the post, fans were quick to take to the comments section to pour wishes for him. Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Nazim has also been a part of other popular shows such as Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Udaan, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bahu Begum, and a few episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.