Mohit Malik & Addite's 9-Month-Old Son Ekbir & The Voice Of Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor Test Positive For COVID-19

Recently, Kishwer Merchant revealed her four-month-old son Nirvair tested positive for COVID-19 and had shared an appreciation note for her husband Suyyash Rai and revealed how the latter has been a big support in this crucial time. Now, Mohit Malik's wife Addite revealed that their son Ekbir had tested positive for the virus. The actress shared a lengthy note of her motherhood journey, revealed the challenges they faced, and how it's important to remain courageous to fight it.

The actress shared a picture of herself and her little munchkin and wrote, "My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive."

She further added, "Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity. Ironically Mohit had Covid last year in January when I was 7 months pregnant and around the same time Ekbir too got it in the same week, same time. Children catch on to their parents' anxiety and nervousness quickly. It took us 2 to 3 hours but we decided that the house had to be playful for Ekbir and touchwood by God's Grace he is out of it. We were all isolated in separate rooms and we all finished our quarantine were tested and are negative."

On the other hand, Tellychakkar report suggests that the voice of Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor has been tested COVID-19. Apparently, people who were with him and working around him on the set have quarantined themselves.

Kishwer Reveals Her 4-Month-Old Son Tested Positive For COVID-19; Vishal Kotian Tests Positive For The Virus

Bigg Boss 15 EXTENDED By 2 Weeks: Salman Khan Announces The Good News; Bigg Boss Introduces New TWIST

Meanwhile, recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 recently released a promo and revealed that the show has been extended for two more weeks.