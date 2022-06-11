Mohit Malik Is Excited About KKK 12; Talks About Cyber Vaar’s Comparison With Crime Patrol & Savdhaan India

Mohit Malik, who was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, will be seen participating in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor recently spoke about his excitement of being a part of it and also talked about his web series Cyber Vaar. He also clarified that Cyber Vaar is different from Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India.

Talking about KKK 12, Mohit told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited. It's a very happy and fun show. You meet different people, you spend time with them, travel alone, and there are stunts which are very exciting. I have that adventure streak within me which I always wanted to explore, but Aditi (Shirwaikar Malik, actress-wife) never allows. So this is my only opportunity where I can explore my adventure side."

About comparison of his web series Cyber Vaar with Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India, the actor said, "Cyber Vaar is a totally different show. If you talk about Crime Patrol and all these shows, there you will find one episode on cyber crime, but this is a fully dedicated cyber crime show. Our problem is we all run away from information about cyber crime, as we feel it's passable and can be dealt with. Even I used to think like that, but when I read the script and did my research, I came to know about the scams, hacking, identity theft, and the list is never ending. The point is, the more we evolve the more digitised everything is getting. So the more we get into it, the crime in that space will also increase, and we don't have enough awareness about that."He revealed how people who are close to him have fallen prey to cyber crime. He said that his house help sold her furniture online and as she scanned the QR code, her entire bank account got emptied. He added that this all happened in front of him.

Mohit said that his brother too experienced the same thing in Delhi. When he googled about it, he said that he realised it's a modus operandi and it's been happening the same way, and we are not aware about it till it actually happened with us.