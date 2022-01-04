Mohsin Khan Recovers From Food Poisoning; YRKKH Actor Reveals He Was Bedridden For 10 Days

TV actor Mohsin Khan, who shot to fame with the role of Kartik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has finally recovered from food poisoning. For the unversed, the actor was bedridden for 10 days. After getting recovered from the disease, he shared a statement with the media.

Mohsin Khan told Bollywood Life, "Yes, I have finally got better. It took me a long time to recover from the food poisoning thing. I am still taking things easy." Well, his statement has given a sigh of relief to his fans. After all, they love him a lot, all thanks to his charm and acting skills.

A few days ago, reports stated that he will be featuring alongside his YRKKH co-star Shivangi Joshi in a romantic music video. Well, the duo is expected to start shooting for the same soon, and fans are very excited to see them together again. Coming back to Mohsin Khan, the actor is currently taking care of himself as the Omicron cases are increasing in India rapidly. He was reportedly approached for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's production, Udaariyaan.

Recently, several TV stars like Nakuul Mehta, his wife and son, Ekta Kapoor and others have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the government is also trying hard to curb the spread of COVID-19.