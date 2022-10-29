Monalisa To Tejasswi Prakash: Bigg Boss Contestants Who Raised Temperatures With Their Bikini Look On The Show

It's been almost a month since Bigg Boss 16 had begun and the show has managed to make headlines with its interesting twists and turns. From nasty fights to love angles, everything about this popular reality show has been making the headlines. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed an interesting segment wherein the BB house was divided into girls and boys hostel and the divas in the house were seen flaunting their charm to woo the boys as per the task.

From Nimrit Ahluwalia to Tina Datta, the divas in the house have certainly been winning hearts with their glam quotient. It is undoubtedly a treat to watch their style statements in the BB house. Interestingly, over the years, several contestants have managed to leave a mark in the house in the previous seasons. Apart from their respective performance and glamorous looks, the pool moments over the seasons have also managed to grab the eyeballs. So as Bigg Boss 16 continues to make the headlines, here's a look at the bikini looks of previous contestants that had set the internet on fire.