Monalisa To Tejasswi Prakash: Bigg Boss Contestants Who Raised Temperatures With Their Bikini Look On The Show

It's
been
almost
a
month
since
Bigg
Boss
16
had
begun
and
the
show
has
managed
to
make
headlines
with
its
interesting
twists
and
turns.
From
nasty
fights
to
love
angles,
everything
about
this
popular
reality
show
has
been
making
the
headlines.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
an
interesting
segment
wherein
the
BB
house
was
divided
into
girls
and
boys
hostel
and
the
divas
in
the
house
were
seen
flaunting
their
charm
to
woo
the
boys
as
per
the
task.
From
Nimrit
Ahluwalia
to
Tina
Datta,
the
divas
in
the
house
have
certainly
been
winning
hearts
with
their
glam
quotient.
It
is
undoubtedly
a
treat
to
watch
their
style
statements
in
the
BB
house.
Interestingly,
over
the
years,
several
contestants
have
managed
to
leave
a
mark
in
the
house
in
the
previous
seasons.
Apart
from
their
respective
performance
and
glamorous
looks,
the
pool
moments
over
the
seasons
have
also
managed
to
grab
the
eyeballs.
So
as
Bigg
Boss
16
continues
to
make
the
headlines,
here's
a
look
at
the
bikini
looks
of
previous
contestants
that
had
set
the
internet
on
fire.