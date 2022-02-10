Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye Star Vidhi Pandya: I Had My Share Of Struggling Days

Vidhi Pandya, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant, is impressing everyone with her new show, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. The show premiered earlier this week and is getting a positive response from the masses. Vidhi is playing the lead role opposite Vijayendra Kumeria.

While speaking about her character with Pinkvilla, Vidhi Pandya said, "My character Saumya in the show dreams to become a writer but she belongs to a middle-class family from Indore where her mother thinks that writers do not have any future or any career. Saumya's father too followed his dream but couldn't be successful, which makes her mother stringent regarding Saumya and her dream of becoming a writer."

The actress revealed that she has not experienced the same situation in her real life. She revealed that her family has always been supportive towards her passion and career. Because of their support, Vidhi Pandya managed to enter the TV industry. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant feels that she has faced a lot of struggle to enter showbiz. She said, "I had my share of struggling days. I have been in the industry for eight years now but since the past 2 years my hard work is paying off. I believe Saumya will also find a way to make her dreams come true."

Vidhi Pandya also feels disappointed with the fact that she couldn't be a part of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress stated that she loved the show and wanted to be a part of the same. Talking about her career, Vidhi has acted in TV shows such as Tum Aise Hi Rehna, Balika Vadhu, Crime Patrol, Udaan, Laal Ishq, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and so on.