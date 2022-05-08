Mother’s Day 2022: Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta And Other TV Celebs Post Sweet Wishes With Adorable Pics

As the entire world is celebrating International Mother’s Day today (May 8, 2022), small screen stars too took to social media to wish their fans on the special day. Many actors like Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta among others shared warm memories and wished their caregivers whilst posting some adorable photographs with their moms.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared some adorable pictures of her mother and labelled her as the strongest woman she has known. The actress wrote in her caption, “Mummy, you are a paradox of a character sketch written for an average mother. You are possibly the strongest woman I've seen- mentally and physically, you have broken barriers, evolved yourself to better us, learnt new things with age no bar. You are simply unstoppable Mommy. You inspire us now and forever! Happy Mother’s Day!”

Tina Datta wrote, “My Madhuu ❤️ The woman who I adore and love so much! She has taught me the lessons of life that books couldn't. My strength and power... Happy Mother's Day Maa ❤️🥰 @madhu.datta19”

Surbhi Chandna also penned a gratitude-filled note for her mother and wished her on the special occasion. Check out the post below:

Mother's Day 2022: Perfect Shows To Binge-Watch With Your Mother This Weekend

Mother's Day: KGF Chapter 1 To Raees; Popular Film Dialogues On 'Maa' Which Drew Whistles From The Audience

Kishwer Merchant posted her mum’s picture and wrote, “Happy Mother's Day Maa ❤️

Couldn't have managed anything without you .. you are a blessing in my life ❤️ Thank u for the unconditional support and love not just towards me but also towards my kids Batuk , Pablo and now Nirvair ❤️, love u ❤️”

Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta shared a picture on his Instagram handle with his son Sufi, where he is seen holding and kissing his baby boy. The actor writes, "Cause Father’s can be Mother’s too @babysufim #HappyMothersDay" in his caption and fans have showered their love in the comment section. Take a look!

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared a video of her being pampered by her mother. The actress accompanied her video with the following caption: “Tu kitni achi hai, tu kitni bholi hai… Pyaari pyaari hai, oh Maaaaaaa…. 🥰🥰 #happymothersday”