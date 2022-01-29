Mouni Roy And Her Husband Suraj Nambiar Kiss Each Other Passionately At Their Reception Party (VIDEO)

Popular actress Mouni Roy has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got married as per Malayali and Bengali customs in the presence of their close friends and family members. After the wedding, Mouni and Suraj held a grand reception party in the night for the attendees.

The videos and pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from the reception are going viral, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing looks. Interestingly, the newlyweds also stole the kiss while cutting the cake. Suraj and Mouni's kissing video is going viral on social media.

Watch the video here-

In the above video, Mouni Roy looked simply stunning in a golden gown, while Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in an indo-western outfit. The couple can be seen passionately kissing each other, and the guests are just mesmerised by seeing their love. Interestingly, Mouni's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani also shared the moment on his social media handle.

Talking about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding, the couple's pre-wedding festivities had begun on January 25, 2022. The newlyweds had haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies ahead of their wedding. Mouni and Suraj's wedding was attended by stars like Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi and others in Goa.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra. The Karan Johar produced film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022, in theatres. On the other hand, the actress will be also be seen judging the upcoming reality show, Dance India Dance Little Masters.