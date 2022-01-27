Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Get Married; First Wedding Pictures Out!

Actress Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar finally tied the knot today (January 27, 2022) in Goa. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends. Mouni and Suraj got hitched as per Malayali customs.

The first pictures of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar wedding are out! Have a look -

{video1}

{video2}

{video3}

In the above pictures, Mouni Roy is looking stunning in a white kanjeevaram saree with a golden red border on it. She is looking beautiful as a Malayali bride. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar is wearing a beige colour kurta and white panache. They are looking amazing together and one can say, they are made for each other.

Let us tell you, the couple has not yet shared the official pictures of their wedding on their social media handles. For the unversed, after this traditional Malayali wedding, the couple will again be tying the knot as Bengali customs in the evening.

Celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Omkar Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Pragya Kapoor, Aashka Goradia and others are currently present at the wedding ceremony.

Filmibeat wishes Mouni and Suraj a happy married life!