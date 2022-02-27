Mouni Roy Celebrates One-Month Wedding Anniversary With Suraj Nambiar By Penning A Romantic Poem For Him

Mouni Roy took to her social media handle on February 27 to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The actress shared some dreamy pictures with her hubby and penned a romantic poem for him.

She wrote: "How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now.. • • A month♥️🔱" Check out the post below:

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27, 2022. The couple got married as per Malayali and Bengali customs in Goa. The ceremonies were attended by their close friends and family members. After the nuptials, Mouni and Suraj had also held a grand reception in the night for the attendees.

Meanwhile, the actress had shared some precious moments with Suraj and her friends from the wedding on her social media. Later, Mouni and Suraj travelled to Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared some stunning pictures of them and the picturesque views.

Recently, the newly-wed couple was also in news for seeking blessings from the Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru. Mouni had posted pictures from their meeting on her Instagram. Take a look!

On the professional front, the 36-year old actress is currently busy judging Dance India Li'l Masters with Remo D'souza and Sonali Bendre. She will next be seen on the big screen in the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra. The Karan Johar produced film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Brahmastra is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.