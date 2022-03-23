Mouni Roy & Ekta Kapoor Wish Smriti Irani On Her Birthday; Mouni Reveals Her Most Fav Story About KSBKBT Star

Former actress and political leader Smriti Irani is celebrating her 46th birthday today (March 23). Her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahut Thi co-star and on-screen daughter Mouni Roy and producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to wish her on her special day.

Mouni shared adorable picture of Smriti and penned a sweet birthday note in which she revealed her favourite story about the KSBKBT actress.

In her note she revealed how amazed beyond belief she was after meeting her. She called Smriti, sharp and intelligent, who spoke 7 languages and had an outstanding vocabulary. She added that she wanted to be like her and wish to be like her now.

Mouni wrote, "My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial. This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be; I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn't have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err'ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now."

She concluded by wishing Smriti, "I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most ♥️🔱 HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY 🔆🌹."

In reply to Mouni's wish, Smriti called Mouni her pride and joy. She joked, "However, return my damn books."

On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor, who is also a good friends with Smriti, too took to her Instagram story to wish her on her special day. In her post (video), her son Ravie was seen calling his maasi (Smriti) to wish her on her birthday. Ekta was seen telling in the background, "Trying to call your Maasi to wish her 'Happy birthday'? Let's make a post for her." She captioned the video as, "Happie bday @smritiiraniofficial Maasi. We wanna post a love letter for u!! Since u r d best!"

Smriti shared the video and captioned it as, "My baby and my best friend @ektarkapoor. Love you."