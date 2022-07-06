Mouni Roy, Mohit Raina, Karishma Tanna And Other TV Celebs Who Got Married In The First Half Of 2022

Mohit Raina

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame Mohit Raina, who is currently active in web series, got married to his longtime girlfriend Aditi Sharma on January 1, 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Their dreamy pictures are too cute to handle.

Yash Pandit

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit got hitched to his girlfriend Mahima Mishra in Mumbai on January 22. The actor got engaged to his ladylove in December 2021, and decided to get married the next month in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Mouni Roy

As we all know, Mouni Roy was in a relationship with businessman Suraj Nambiar. The duo got married on January 27 in Goa as per Malayali and Bengali customs. Their wedding was attended by Arjun Bijlani, Neha Swami and others.

Karishma Tanna

Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna got married to businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. They had gotten engaged a few months before the wedding. The couple recently celebrated their 5th month wedding anniversary.

Bhumika Gurung

TV actress Bhumika Gurung tied the knot with her restaurateur-boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra in Mumbai on March 8, 2022. They got married in the Gurudwara in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Afsana Khan

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and Punjabi singer Afsana Khan got married to her fiancé Saajz in Chandigarh on February 19, 2022. The singer hosted a grand wedding ceremony which was attended by BB 15 contestants such as Donal Bisht, Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz and many others.

Aastha Chaudhary

Kesari Nandan actress Aastha Chaudhary tied the knot with her doctor-boyfriend Aditya Banerjee on April 25, 2022 in Prayagraj. Interestingly, the couple hosted a grand reception party in the actress' hometown, Alwar, Rajasthan on April 29.

Cyrus Sahukar

Famous VJ, host and actor Cyrus Sahukar got hitched to his girlfriend Vaishali Malhara in Alibaug on April 15, 2022. His wedding was attended by his close friends from the industry such as Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, Shruti Seth, Samir Kocchar and others.

Sayli Kamble

Indian Idol 12 finalist and singer Sayli Kamble got married to her longtime boyfriend Dhawal on April 24, 2022 in Kalyan. Her wedding ceremony was attended by Nachiket Lele, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish and others.

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover was in a relationship with Poppy Jabbal for the last 10 years. On May 31, 2022, the couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. His wedding was attended by his friends such as Shama Sikander, Sonnalli Seygall, Raai Laxmi and many others.

Shrashti Maheshwari

Pandya Store actress Shrashti Maheshwari tied the knot with engineer Karan Vaidya on June 19, 2022 in Jaipur. The couple had an intimate ceremony with all the pre-wedding ceremonies such as Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet.