Mouni Roy Receives Sweet Message From Smriti Irani; Other TV Celebs Congratulate Actress On Her Wedding

Popular actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar today (January 27, 2022) in Goa. The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members as per Malayali and Bengali customs. Mouni and Suraj have shared beautiful pictures from their Malayali wedding on Instagram.

Well, the newlyweds' pictures are going viral on social media, and fans have been pouring wishes to them on the same. Interestingly, Mouni Roy's on-screen mother from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani shared a sweet message for the actress on her wedding. She shared a post on Instagram and captioned the snap as, "This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy."

Interestingly, Mouni Roy replied to her post and got emotional. The Naagin actress wrote, "Such beautiful words.. I'm so grateful for you & your love..love you so much.. missing you here."

On the other hand, several TV celebs such as Maniesh Paul, Arjit Taneja, Disha Parmar and others congratulated Mouni Roy on her wedding with Suraj Nambiar. They commented on her post on Instagram. Arjit Taneja wrote, "Congratulations Mouniiii!"

Disha Parmar commented, "Congratulations! So pretty." Maniesh Paul stated, "Congratttsssss." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Sooo beautiful Moun... wish you and Suraj all the happiness in the world! God bless." Apart from them, Surbhi Jyoti, Rahul Vaidya and others have also commented on her post.

Let us tell you, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Bengali wedding will be held in the evening today, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her Bengali bride look.