Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Tie The Knot As Per Bengali Rituals, Actress Wears Sabyasachi Lehenga At Her Wedding

After marrying Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali ceremony during the day (January 27), Mouni Roy dolled up in traditional red attire for her Bengali wedding. The actress looked resplendent in a dreamy lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The bride’s attire was in the brightest colour of red with the famous handmade 'gota kiran' of the designer.

Mouni and Suraj took the saat pheras as per the Bengali wedding customs. The pictures and videos from the couple’s Bengali ceremony have now gone viral on social media. Check out the pics below:

Mouni also had 'ayushmati bhava’ written on the edge of her bridal while she teamed up her look with uncut diamond and emerald jewellery. The actress looked absolutely radiant as she opted for an all traditional look with a medium-sized nose ring and smokey makeup.

Mouni and Suraj’s nuptials took place at a lavish hotel in Goa. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and close friends. The actress’ industry friends such as Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Rohini Iyer and Manmeet Singh (of Meet Bros duo) attended the ceremonies and blessed the newlyweds on their big day.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The highly awaited Bollywood biggie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The first part of the movie is all set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.