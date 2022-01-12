Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar To Have A Beach Wedding In Goa: More Details Inside

Mouni Roy is all set to get married to Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Earlier, there was report that the couple will be tying the knot in Dubai, where her to-be husband is based. However, as per HT report, the actress will take the plunge in Goa.

It is being said that a five star resort has been booked and the guests will have to carry their vaccination certificates.

A source was quoted by HT as saying, "A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates."

The report also suggests that the wedding will be held in W Goa near the Vagator beach. The ceremony will take place in the afternoon and it will be a sea-facing beach wedding.

After wedding, on January 28, the duo is apparently planning to throw a dance bash. The actress' close friends and dance reality show alumni Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing with her for the same.

About the guest list, the leading daily revealed, "Among the invitees, producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, former actor Aashika Goradia are just a few almost confirmed names."

Mouni had her bachelorette in Goa. Apparently, the Naagin actress has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa, and has been personally looking after all the arrangements.