Mouni Roy Wishes Husband Suraj Nambiar On His Birthday By Kissing Him (Pics Inside)

Mouni Roy is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film Brahmastra, in which she is playing the role of an antagonist. The actress is very busy with her work commitments; however, she always manages to take some time off to spend with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Recently, Mouni Roy shared a bunch of pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar on Instagram and wished him on his birthday. She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday, the shining 🌟 of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can't wait to spend an eternity tog... My err'ything, the best part of me.. Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality @nambiar13."

See the post

In the above post, Suraj and Mouni are complementing each other in white outfit. They are looking uber cool and giving us all holiday vibes. Interestingly, Mouni and Suraj got cosy on the yacht and even shared a passionate lip lock.

Mouni Roy's special Instagram post for Suraj Nambiar is going viral, and fans can't stop gushing over their adorable moments. Their friends from the industry, Aashka Goradia, Jay Bhanushali, Lauren Gottlieb, Adaa Khan, Sophie Choudry, Akanksha Malhotra and others also wished Suraj on his birthday.

Notably, Suraj Nambiar also commented on Mouni's post and wrote, "My wifey bestest! ❤️." Let us tell you, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in January as per Bengali and Malayali customs after dating each other for many years. They indeed give major couple goals to their fans.

Talking about her upcoming film Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated to release on September 9, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.