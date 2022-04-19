Mrunal Thakur Was Adamant On Playing Lead; Says She Realised Term Lead Is Misleading While Doing Kumkum Bhagya

Mrunal Thakur became a household name with her shown Kumkum Bhagya. She played the role of Sriti Jha's sister Bulbul in the show. As her film Jersey is all set to hit the theatres after a long wait, the actress spoke about her smooth transition from TV to films.

In her recent interview with Times Of India, the actress revealed that she was adamant on playing the lead role and was signed as a lead for the show but eventually, it went into the second lead space. However, she realised that the term 'lead' is misleading as she still won immense popularity.

Mrunal was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have realised that the term 'lead' is very misleading. I learned that right when I was doing my TV show Kumkum Bhagya. I was very adamant that I only wanted to play the lead. I was signed as the lead too, but eventually, it went into the second lead space. I realised it didn't matter because I still won immense popularity. What matters is what impact you leave on the audience. Lead koi bhi ho, lekin kabhi kabhi asli masala dussre characters mein hota hai (whosoever is the lead character, at times, the other characters are the ones with more drama). These characters constantly add to the story and the narrative."

Mrunal said that she is new to the industry and doesn't want to rush. She wants her first 10 movies to be her learning ground and then one needs to wait and watch for her 11th or 12th film. She added that she wants to improve and take risks.

Meanwhile, the actress feels that she broke the image of 'struggling television actor' right from her Hindi debut film Love Sonia as nobody expected a television actor to take up an arty film instead of a typical masala venture as their launch pad. She feels that it is because of Love Sonia people took her seriously as an actor, which led her to bag stronger roles.

Mrunal added that she wants to break stereotypes and set an example with her work and looking forward to doing versatile roles. She added that earlier, she was surviving, but now she is living her life as an actor.

She said that she feels proud that she inspires many television actors and added that she feels happy when television actresses reach out to her and look up to her.