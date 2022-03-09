Mukesh Khanna Says Shaktimaan Will Become Global Superhero Now, Will Give Stiff Competition To MCU

Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan in the Doordarshan series, recently spoke about the upcoming film trilogy by Sony Pictures India and said that the superhero has no competition with the Avengers.

It must be noted that a trilogy based on the desi superhero Shaktimaan was announced by Sony Pictures India, a few weeks ago. Mukesh Khanna, who conceptualised the original series and played the titular role, will be attached to the upcoming movie franchise as well. It is being reported that trilogy the hunt for the lead actor of the movie is still on as of now.

In a recent chat with Brut India, Khanna spoke about Shaktimaan and said, “If you compare Shaktimaan with the powers of any superhero, maybe an Iron Man, maybe a Spider-man, maybe a Superman, Shaktimaan can do everything.” Khanna went on to add that the desi superhero will give stiff competition to MCU’s Avengers. “It will become a global superhero now, in front of maybe Avengers,” he said.

Mukesh even said that Shaktimaan’s doesn’t need any extra powers to compete against The Avengers. “People say you will have to increase the powers, Avengers have come and you are in competition with Avengers. But let me tell you that Shaktimaan has every kind of power because he’s made from the five elements of the universe,” he stated.

On being quizzed about the upcoming film, Khanna shared that bigger villains will be there and the gadgets will also be big this time. However, he added that Shaktimaan’s soul will remain the same. He also noted that the kids who saw the TV series back then are now parents and they will be keen to now show their kids the superhero they grew up with.

For the unversed, a one-minute video announcing the film was released by the makers in February with the tagline – As darkness and evil prevail over humanity, it’s time for him to return. Take a look!