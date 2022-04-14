Mumtaz On Rejecting Dance Deewane Offer: Rekha Was Highest-Paid Guest, So It's Right I Be Paid More Than Rekha

Several Bollywood actresses are seen making their comeback or debut with television show. Recently, Neetu Kapoor announced her television debut Dance Deewane Juniors. She will be seen as a judge along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. Also, several Bollywood divas are seen making guest appearances on television shows. Like Rekha and several other actors had made appearance on a few shows/reality shows, now, yesteryear actress Mumtaz is now in Mumbai and is looking forward to making a comeback on screen.

Apparently, Mumtaz was invited as special guest on Colors' popular reality show Dance Deewane. However, the actress rejected the offer due to monetary issues.

While talking to FirstPost, Mumtaz said that she was the highest-paid actress of her time. She compared her offer with Rekha and mentioned that since Rekha is her junior and was the highest-paid guest on Dance Deewane, she should be paid more than her.

About her comeback she said that it should be something substantial and she added that If she makes her come back in something insubstantial it won't be appreciated by her fans. She revealed that she was amazed at people's memory as they come up to her in Mumbai on the road asking for pictures and wanted to know why she is not doing any films. She said that she can't work for the sake of working.

She then revealed that she offered to appear on Colors' dance-reality show Dance Deewane which she seriously considered.

Mumtaz was quoted by the portal as saying, "But I didn't like the money that they were offering. Look, I will be frank. I was the highest-paid actress of my time. So if I make a comeback it should be on a par. So far, I was told Rekha was the highest-paid guest on Dance Deewane. She is my junior. She came into cinema after me. So it is only right that I be paid more than Rekha."

The yesteryear actress mentioned that it is not about money, but she feels that she shouldn't be undervalued.

The actress added, "God has given me more than enough. No, this is not about money. But if I make a comeback I must not be undervalued. By God's grace, I am physically fit and I have a huge repertoire of songs to dance to. If and when I do come back fans won't be disappointed."

Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana

Tejasswi Prakash Scolds Paps For Troubling Neetu Kapoor & Asking Her About Alia-Ranbir's Wedding

Mumtaz said she has lost weight and is now looking better. She mentioned the fact that heroines have to look good on screen no matter what their age. She feels that audiences want to see their favourite actors looking good constantly and they don't care if they are unwell or have a family problem; all they want to see their favourite stars looking their best.

She said that she does want to return to acting and was offered a series in London, but she didn't want to do.