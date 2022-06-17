Munawar Faruqui Confirms That He Is No Longer Participating In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Munawar Faruqui, who was supposed to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has now announced that he will not be able to join the show due to 'some reasons’. The Lock Upp winner informed his fans about the development on Friday whilst apologising on social media for his decision.

The stand-up comedian took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Doston, kuch reasons ki wajah se mai nahi hissa ban paunga KKK ka. Im really sorry, yakeen mano mera bahot mann tha lekin kismat ko kuch manzur hai, aap sab disappoint ho, lekin nahi ja pane ka muje bhi bura lag raha hai (Friends, for some reason I won’t be able to participate in KKK. I’m really sorry, believed me I really wished to be a part of the show but destiny has something else for me. You must be disappointed with me but even I feel bad about my decision).”

He then went on to add, “Entertainment aata rahega. Need some time alone (Entertainment would come and go, but, I need some time alone).”

While his decision has come as a shock to the fans, it was being speculated in the media for quite some time that Munawar might not be able to appear on the stunt-based reality show. The reports first started emerging after all the contestants flew to Cape Town for the shoot while Faruqui was the only one who was left behind.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere on July 2 on Colors TV and will feature celebrities such as Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat and Jannat Zubair as contestants.