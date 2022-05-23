Munawar Faruqui Pens Poem For His GF Nazila Sitaishi; Munaz Fans React To His Words

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines ever since he won the Kangana Ranaut show Lock Upp. Let us tell you, he was spotted with his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi at the success party of Lock Upp. The couple has been setting the internet on fire by sharing their pictures.

Amidst all, Munawar Faruqui recently attended Kangana Ranaut's latest film Dhaakad's special screening in Mumbai with Nazila Sitaishi. He shared some pictures with her on his Instagram handle and penned a sweet poem for her in the caption.

He wrote, "Ab nahi hai hum charago ke mohtaj, uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai/ Mai kitaaben fir se almari me rakh aaya hun, Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai. - Munawar." The lines beautifully explain how he doesn't need light anymore as her eyes light up everything.

In the pictures, Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitaishi are looking amazing together. Munawar can be seen donning a sky-blue shirt and beige colour trousers. On the other hand, Nazila looked beautiful in a pink jumpsuit. Coming back to his poem, Munawar's fans can't stop praising the stand-up comedian for his beautiful words. Let's have a look at some comments by Munaz fans.

prachi_rotelaa "Madeee fort eachhh ottherrr❤️ #munaz ❤️❤️." munawar.faruqui.dongariwala "Sab Jagah #munaz hi #munaz hoga Thoko Taali." tandon726 "You both look bomb together ❤️." munawar_journey "munawar.faruqui nazilx Zindagi jab andhere se bhari thi tb bhi tu thi mere saath aaj ujala h tb hi tu h mere pass." iamsuhankhan_55 "Ab nahi hai jrurat sath dene walo ki Har mushqilo me sahara ban bethi hai , Me aksar bhul jata hu apne ghar ka hi rasta , Wahi to ab meri zindagi ki raah ban bethi hai nazilx munawar.faruqui."

