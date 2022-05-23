Munmun Dutta To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was recently in the news after Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Tarak Mehta, quit the long-running sitcom after 14 years. Now, according to various media reports, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji is also going to bid adieu to the show. Rumours are rife that the actress will leave the Sony SAB show to participate in a reality show.

Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have approached Munmun to appear as a contestant on the upcoming second season of the show. The actress, who is a huge fan of the reality series, had even appeared on the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger along with Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Puri, and Akanksha Puri during the 'Ticket to Finale' task, a few months ago.

However, it must be noted that nothing has been confirmed in this regard as of yet as no official announcements have been made by the actress or the makers. Interestingly, this is not the first that the reports of Munmun quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been making headlines in the media.

Last year in July, it was being speculated that she had quit the show as she did not turn up on the sets for a month. Back then, a source had informed that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the casteist slur controversy. But Dutta had later clarified that her absence was because the plot did not require her.

The actress was quoted as saying, “People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot.”