Muskan Jattana Aka Moosewali Set To Appear As Contestant On MTV Roadies Journey To South Africa

Muskan
Jattana
aka
Moosewali
is
a
social
activist
and
a
popular
face
on
Instagram.
With
almost
300,000
followers,
she
is
a
hard-core
feminist.
She
is
particularly
well-known
for
being
super
active
on
Instagram
through
her
videos
and
talking
about
socio-political
issues.
In
2021,
she
gained
popularity
as
she
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT.
Muskan
said,
“Participating
in
Roadies
had
actually
been
quite
a
hard
decision
since
it
was
out
of
my
comfort
zone
and
after
OTT
I
wasn’t
sure
if
reality
shows
were
for
me.”
She
went
on
to
add,
“Shooting
for
the
show
was
as
much
fun
as
it
was
challenging
with
audacious
tasks,
wonderful
locales.
The
co-contestants
were
the
real
challenge.
Such
strong
personalities
on
one
shoot
was
definitely
a
learning
task!
Working
with
Sonu
Sir
was
an
experience
will
be
grateful
for
and
I
am
super-excited
to
see
the
reactions
of
viewers
once
the
show
goes
live!”