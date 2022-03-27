Muskan Jattana Aka Moosewali Set To Appear As Contestant On MTV Roadies Journey To South Africa

Muskan Jattana aka Moosewali is a social activist and a popular face on Instagram. With almost 300,000 followers, she is a hard-core feminist. She is particularly well-known for being super active on Instagram through her videos and talking about socio-political issues. In 2021, she gained popularity as she participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

Muskan said, “Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT I wasn’t sure if reality shows were for me.”

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 3 Shows Retain Their Places; Dance India Dance Lil Masters Enters Top 10

Roadies Season 18: Aarushi Dutta & Baseer Ali Are Second & Third Confirmed Contestants

She went on to add, “Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task! Working with Sonu Sir was an experience will be grateful for and I am super-excited to see the reactions of viewers once the show goes live!”