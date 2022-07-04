Naagin 6 Actor Maheck Chahal Says She Would Never Want To Play A Bahu On TV

Maheck Chahal is currently getting a lot of recognition her way for being an integral part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. The actress, who has done Bollywood as well as TV projects, recently told ETimes TV that she chose to do Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show because it’s different from regular family dramas.

Maheck, who is not interested in doing saas-bahu soaps, said, “I don’t think I would ever want to play a bahu on TV. I opted to do Naagin 6 because it’s completely different from the regular family dramas. I always wanted to come back to TV with a meaty and substantial role. Today when I meet people, especially children, I feel amazed to get so much love. I feel happy when they talk about my role as a shape-shifting snake and performing stunts. I feel thrilled with this kind of appreciation and feel loved.”

The actress also spoke about getting typecast in glamorous roles. She also praised OTT platforms and added, “People put actors in a certain category and do not want to look beyond that even if the actors want to break the image. I have always got offers to play glam roles, but I feel that as actors, it’s not our duty to always look glamorous. We should come up with content which is close to reality and generates audience interest.”

Chahal confessed that she is eager to do a good web series as they are the stories to which the viewers feel connected. She believes that the content on OTT platforms is well taken care of and the makers have leeway to experiment with a wide variety of subjects. The actress also pointed out that there are women-oriented stories in web space and she is looking forward to doing something substantial.

On the professional front, Maheck has done reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Power Couple and Bigg Boss 5. She has previously also acted in a supernatural horror show named Kavach.