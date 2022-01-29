Naagin 6: Adaa Khan Is All Set To Play Naagin Again In The Ekta Kapoor Show; Hints About Show’s Premiere Date

TV actress Adaa Khan, who shot to fame with the role of Shesha in the first two seasons of Naagin, is all set to make a comeback in the popular franchise with its upcoming season 6. Yes, the actress recently confirmed that she will be seen playing the role of Naagin in the upcoming Ekta Kapoor show, Naagin 6.

Adaa Khan shared a picture of herself as Naagin on her Twitter handle and hinted about the premiere date of Naagin 6. She tweeted, "Aa rahi hai woh ek baar fir... 🐍 #Naagin6 @ektarkapoor @ColorsTV #basantpanchami."

In the above picture, Adaa Khan is looking stunning in the Naagin avatar. Notably, the actress used the hashtag #basantpanchami, which could probably be the premiere date of Naagin 6. For the unversed, Basant Panchami is on February 5, 2022 (Saturday). However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about the upcoming show, Naagin 6 has already been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. If reports are to be believed, Tejasswi Prakash could play the lead role in the show, while Ieshaan Sehgaal and Simba Nagpal are also said to be parts of Naagin 6. Moreover, Urvashi Dholakia is also a part of the Ekta Kapoor show.

As per reports, Sudha Chandran will also be making her return to the series. Well, everything is still under wraps, and fans are eager to know the full cast of Naagin 6. Stay tuned for more updates!