Naagin 6's Amandeep Sidhu Calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘Hardworking’ & Pratik Sehajpal ‘Very Sweet’

Naagin 6 is one of the popular shows on television. The show took a leap, post which Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal entered the show. Tejasswi is seen playing dual role- Prarthana and Pratha.

The actress also spoke about being a part of the show, her co-stars Tejasswi and Pratik. She called Tejasswi hardworking and Pratik very sweet.

Amandeep is excited to be a part of the show. she told India-Forums that she was quite excited and thrilled when she got the confirmation of bagging the project. She added that it's a mega show on Indian television and it has been her privilege to be part of this wonderful show. The actress said that she always wanted to be a part of Balaji family and work under the super-talented Ekta Kapoor.

Talking about Tejasswi, the actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Teju is quite a warm and welcoming co-actress. And apart from that, she is also very hardworking and a fine performer."Talking about Pratik, Amandeep said, "Pratik is very sweet. It's the first time that we're paired opposite each other and thus we're quite supportive of each other. I'd like to add that he is quite focused towards him work and I really appreciate that about him."

The current track revolves around Pratha's daughter Prarthana- daughter of Shesh Naagin Pratha. He denies marrying Anmol (Amandeep) and calls her a good friend. While Anmol is heartbroken, her father Rishabh is furious with Rudra for hurting his daughter. In the upcoming episodes, professor will get to know that Prarthana is Pratha's daughter.