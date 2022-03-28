Naagin 6: Ashish Trivedi Talks About His Transformation; Says He & Simba Bond Like Buddies

Ashish Trivedi, who is seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, had earlier spoken about his bond with lead actress Tejasswi Prakash. Now, the actor reveals that he also shares good bond with Simba Nagpal.

About his bond with Simba, he said that they are buddies and have fun on the sets. He also revealed that they chat about their fitness and gym schedules.

Ashish was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Simba and I bond like buddies on the sets of Naagin 6. We share a good equation and that is how it should be when people work together. We both love to work out, so we keep chatting about our indulging fitness and gym schedules. It's fun on the sets; there are times when we crack jokes which others don't understand. Though on reel, we are on opposite sides, but in real we do have some similarities and a good connect."



The Udaan actor has seen ups and downs in his career like many actors. About the same, he said that every industry has its own unwritten rules and so does the entertainment industry. He added that everyone has its own lobby and teams, which is not a bad thing, but sometimes it makes things difficult for an individual who is not from this city. However, he feels it is all about correct timing. He said that now that he is doing Naagin 6, he is sure that a lot of doors will open for him.

Ashish underwent major transformation as well. He reduced from 98 kgs to 74 kgs. Regarding the same, the actor said that he had gained a lot of weight while doing BDS. His father told him that if he wants to become a hero, he should look like one, that's when he went on a strict diet.

Ashish concluded by saying, "When I was doing my BDS from Noida from 2011-2015, I was not required to focus on my appearance. I gained weight as life was all about sitting at a place and studying. There was no time to exercise. When towards the end of my BDS, I decided that I wanted to get into showbiz, my dad told me that if I want to become a hero, I should look like one. So I went on a strict diet and exercised to get into shape. My major motivation was that if I wanted to be a part of this industry then I had to do it."