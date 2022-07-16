Naagin 6 & Ek Villain Returns Crossover Episode: Simba Nagpal & Mahekk Hope Audience Will Like The Track

Naagin 6 is one of the popular shows on television. The makers are keeping the audience hooked to the show with new twists and turns. It is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor was seen on Naagin 6 sets to promote his film.

The makers of Naagin 6 had released a promo of Naagin 6 and Ek Villain Returns crossover. Recently, Simba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal spoke about the amalgamation episode and hoped that audience like the episode. The actors also spoke about their experiences of shooting with Arjun Kapoor.

Talking about the episode, Simba was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "We are glad that our show Naagin 6 has been receiving a lot of love from the audience and has been everyone's favourite. In this exciting crossover with Ek Villian Returns the fans will witness an amalgamation of two thrilling stories. I must say that Arjun Kapoor is great to work with! I had a great time shooting with him on the sets and I am sure the viewers are going to enjoy our collaboration too."On the other hand, Mahekk said that Naagin 6 has been going through an interesting phase, and added that the entry of the 'Villian' will add to the excitement for the audience.

She said, "I have known Arjun Kapoor for a long time, and it was great to meet him again on the set. It is always fun to collaborate and work with actors from different backgrounds since you get to learn a lot and exchange your experiences. As our show 'Naagin 6' has been going through an interesting phase, the entry of the 'Villian' will surely add to the excitement for the audience. I hope that our viewers like this track and keep supporting us as they always have."