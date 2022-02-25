Naagin 6: Ekta Reveals Show's Opening Numbers Are Better Than Previous Seasons; Congratulates Teja & Others

Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin 6, which stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal and others in the lead roles, was premiered on February 12. Ever since the show was aired, everyone's eyes are on its ratings. Finally, the day is here! Ekta took to social media to talk about the same and she has good news!

As we revealed earlier, the show has got smashing entry on Online TRP chart at the third place with 38.0 points. And now that the BARC report is out, the show has apparently grabbed 2.1 ratings and has made its entry on Top 10 slot.

Ekta shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she said that it was a record opening TRP for any show in 2021, and added that it was a record for a show which was only telecast on weekend. She congratulated the actors- Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others by tagging them in her story.

The producer said in the video that the opening numbers for Naagin 6 were far better than the previous seasons. She added that weekend shows normally do not open well so this is a good start. She concluded by saying that the team would work hard to make it even more entertaining for the audience.

It is going to be tough in the upcoming weekends as the competition will get tougher as Star Plus is launching new show Smart Jodi at the same time slot as Naagin 6.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite jodi Simba and Tejasswi together and also Teja in naagin avatar. The latter will happen soon as Maha Shivratri special episode will be aired this weekend and fans will get to watch Teja in naagin avatar.