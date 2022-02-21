Naagin 6: Fans Excited As Tejasswi Turns Into Naagin; Ashish Talks About Playing Pratha's Possessive BF
Naagin 6 that stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles, was premiered on February 12. Although the plot of the show is being trolled, fans are showering love and praises on their favourite actors, especially Teja and Simba. They are eagerly waiting to watch them as jodi. Also, although they love Tejasswi as innocent Pratha, they want to watch her as fierce naagin, who is all set to save the nation.
In the upcoming Maha Shivratri episode, Tejasswi aka Pratha will turn a bride and then reveal her real naagin form- Sarvasesth Sesh Naagin.
Fans Excited As Tejasswi Turns Into Naagin
The promo of the same has gone viral on social media and fans can't keep calm. The duo are being shipped as SimTej and PraRish. Take a look at a few tweets.
Fans Tweets
Amy:
Excitedddd!!!!!
Loyal TejaTroop: Excited yaaayyyy.
PraRish: Super excited for this. Finally.
Tjaweid: Cant wait for upcoming episodes to see pratha as naagin and PraRish moments.
Simba & Teja Teases Fans With Cute Pics
Simba and Teja also shared cute pictures from Naagin set, which sent their fans into tizzy. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen holding a paper that read as, "Simuda and Tejabasi."
Ashish Trivedi Is All Praise For Tejasswi
Meanwhile, Ashish Trivedi, who plays Teja's possessive boyfriend on screen, spoke about his role and told Times Of India that he is enjoying the new shade. About working with Teja, he said that shooting with her is fun. He was all praise for the actress and called her a fine actress and a supportive co-actor.
Ashish Talks About Playing Pratha Aka Teja's Possessive BF
About playing possessive boyfriend in the show, he was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In reality, a good boyfriend can't be over possessive. This ruins any relationship. A bit of possessiveness is still ok, it brings you close. But there is a thin line between two, which one shouldn't ever cross. Over concern or anything which is over the top will decay your relationship. Give your partner their space. Always doubting your partner won't take a relationship anywhere. That's what I think."