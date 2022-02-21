Naagin 6: Fans Excited As Tejasswi Turns Into Naagin; Ashish Talks About Playing Pratha's Possessive BF

Fans Excited As Tejasswi Turns Into Naagin

The promo of the same has gone viral on social media and fans can't keep calm. The duo are being shipped as SimTej and PraRish. Take a look at a few tweets.

Fans Tweets

Amy: Excitedddd!!!!!

Loyal TejaTroop: Excited yaaayyyy.

PraRish: Super excited for this. Finally.

Tjaweid: Cant wait for upcoming episodes to see pratha as naagin and PraRish moments.

Simba & Teja Teases Fans With Cute Pics

Simba and Teja also shared cute pictures from Naagin set, which sent their fans into tizzy. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen holding a paper that read as, "Simuda and Tejabasi."

Ashish Trivedi Is All Praise For Tejasswi

Meanwhile, Ashish Trivedi, who plays Teja's possessive boyfriend on screen, spoke about his role and told Times Of India that he is enjoying the new shade. About working with Teja, he said that shooting with her is fun. He was all praise for the actress and called her a fine actress and a supportive co-actor.

Ashish Talks About Playing Pratha Aka Teja's Possessive BF

About playing possessive boyfriend in the show, he was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "In reality, a good boyfriend can't be over possessive. This ruins any relationship. A bit of possessiveness is still ok, it brings you close. But there is a thin line between two, which one shouldn't ever cross. Over concern or anything which is over the top will decay your relationship. Give your partner their space. Always doubting your partner won't take a relationship anywhere. That's what I think."