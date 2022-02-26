Naagin 6: Fans Say Tejasswi-Simba's Chemistry Reminds Them Of Naagin 1's Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's Jodi

Naagin 6 that stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others in the lead roles, was premiered on February 12. Since last few seasons couldn't garner the required TRPs, all eyes were on Naagin 6. Looks like things worked this time, as it not only rocked the online TRP ratings, but also apparently got record number on BARC chart as well.

Fans are all praise for the actors, especially Tejasswi, and have been showering love on social media. Although it is just a start of Pratha and Rishab's (Tejasswi and Simba) love story and fans have just got glimpses of their chemistry, they seem to be loving it. Well, not just that! They are even comparing their chemistry with Naagin 1's Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani's jodi.

One of the fans commented, "I don't know if its the same set being using or a similar storyline for Pratha & Rishab, but Naagin6 is reminding me so much of Naagin1. Teja & Simba are the only other couple in the entire franchise that have come close to the kind of chemistry that Mouni & Arjun shared #Naagin6."

Another user tweeted, "After Mouni Roy in Naagin 1, only Tejasswi Prakash has managed to bring in the innocence that we once saw in Shivanya. Teja as Pratha relates soo much to me, just like Shivanya did. Just like Mouni, Tejasswi exudes the same charm and fierceness. #Naagin6."

Take a look at other fans' comments!

Tina Pillai: Tejasswi and Simba look soo cute on-screen. We want Pratha-Rishab love story to start ASAP on Naagin 6. @itsmetejasswi @SimbaNagpal7.

Pritha Mishra: I had stopped watching Naagin after the 1st season. It was that bad. But now, I started watching season 6 and it gives me hope. Love Tejasswi and Simba. @itsmetejasswi @SimbaNagpal7 #Naagin6.

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

Naagin 6: Ekta Reveals Show's Opening Numbers Are Better Than Previous Seasons; Congratulates Teja & Others

Pranupranavi93: #PraRish chemistry ❤🔥 #TejasswiPrakash𓃵 #SimbaNagpal #Naagin6 #Pratha.

@Simba_hft25: It's a win win situation naa. #SimTej rocks.😂🔥.