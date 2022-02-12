Naagin 6 First Impression: Tejasswi & Simba Are The Saving Grace; Fans Trend 'Tejasswi As Naagin Pratha'

Naagin 6 Story

Cut to the life of a normal girl Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash- usually naagins are shown leading normal life initially, and it is later that they turn naagins), is seen as a the sole breadwinner of the family and is all set to get married. At, army base, soldier Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba Nagpal) gets a message from a person, who tries to alert them. Rishab manages to get the message, but it is incomplete. Meanwhile, professor convinces naagin (Mahek) to save the country. Rishab and Pratha have a few hit and misses. And finally, at the end of the first episode, it is Pratha who tries to save Rishab from falling off cliff as he meets with an accident.

Naagin 6 First Impression

Basically, the first episode is just an introduction of characters. Simba and Teja indeed do make a beautiful pair.

While the plot sounds funny, it has to be seen how Naagin saves the country. There are a few clichés in the show, but is negligible in case of such shows! The patriotism, saying 'naagin and calling out number 20' a number of times, are a bit irritating. As of now, all we can say is the only saving grace of the show are Teja, Simba and Mahek of course!

The show better has some gripping twist in the upcoming episode, else this too will be like previous seasons!

Meanwhile, Tejasswi fans are super happy seeing their favourite Tejasswi Prakash on screen and trended TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA'. Take a look at tweets!

I am feeling very happy seeing #TejasswiPrakash on my screen. Baby Teju is looking mesmerizing. TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA.

lala_cafeee: Dude! Teju's acting is natural.... I'm now more excited for her movies.

Naagin_Blockbuster: The episode is superb !!🔥🐍 Mindblowing 💙🔥Best !!🔥🔥😍#TejasswiPrakash Gives #MouniRoy Vibes 🥺❤🔥#mahekchahal the bestest #SimbaNagpal Amazing 🐍#naagin6.

ramblin_hindu: I think their chemistry is gonna b awesome 🔥🔥 #finallynaagin6 #tejasswiprakash #SimbaNagpal.

Mahvish: The episode and cast is too good this time #Naagin6 will break all records.

Teju's acting dialogue delivery is so GOOOD!! saving the grace of the show. my girl literally be carrying it all on her back!