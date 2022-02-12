Naagin 6 First Impression: Tejasswi & Simba Are The Saving Grace; Fans Trend 'Tejasswi As Naagin Pratha'
The much-awaited Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal in the lead roles, was premiered today (February 12). As the viewers are aware, the plot of the show is based on the pandemic.
The show begins with the professor being concerned about the country as he foresees big trouble. He calls everyone- Saints, Seers, Aghoris and others to meet to discuss, who doesn't believe in his calculation, and finally, they end up in big trouble, as the neighbouring country attack the nation, and many people get into trouble. It is then, yet again meeting is called and that's when the professor decides to call Seshnag (played by Mahek Chahel) to save our country.
Naagin 6 Story
Cut to the life of a normal girl Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash- usually naagins are shown leading normal life initially, and it is later that they turn naagins), is seen as a the sole breadwinner of the family and is all set to get married. At, army base, soldier Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba Nagpal) gets a message from a person, who tries to alert them. Rishab manages to get the message, but it is incomplete. Meanwhile, professor convinces naagin (Mahek) to save the country. Rishab and Pratha have a few hit and misses. And finally, at the end of the first episode, it is Pratha who tries to save Rishab from falling off cliff as he meets with an accident.
Naagin 6 First Impression
Basically, the first episode is just an introduction of characters. Simba and Teja indeed do make a beautiful pair.
While the plot sounds funny, it has to be seen how Naagin saves the country. There are a few clichés in the show, but is negligible in case of such shows! The patriotism, saying 'naagin and calling out number 20' a number of times, are a bit irritating. As of now, all we can say is the only saving grace of the show are Teja, Simba and Mahek of course!
The
show
better
has
some
gripping
twist
in
the
upcoming
episode,
else
this
too
will
be
like
previous
seasons!
Meanwhile, Tejasswi fans are super happy seeing their favourite Tejasswi Prakash on screen and trended TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA'. Take a look at tweets!
Fans Are All Praise For Tejasswi- Usha Thapa
I am feeling very happy seeing #TejasswiPrakash on my screen. Baby Teju is looking mesmerizing. TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN PRATHA.
lala_cafeee & Naagin_Blockbuster
lala_cafeee: Dude! Teju's acting is natural.... I'm now more excited for her movies.Naagin_Blockbuster: The episode is superb !!🔥🐍 Mindblowing 💙🔥Best !!🔥🔥😍#TejasswiPrakash Gives #MouniRoy Vibes 🥺❤🔥#mahekchahal the bestest #SimbaNagpal Amazing 🐍#naagin6.
ramblin_hindu & Mahvish
ramblin_hindu: I think their chemistry is gonna b awesome 🔥🔥 #finallynaagin6 #tejasswiprakash #SimbaNagpal.
Mahvish: The episode and cast is too good this time #Naagin6 will break all records.
bhaskahaaniyan
Teju's acting dialogue delivery is so GOOOD!! saving the grace of the show. my girl literally be carrying it all on her back!