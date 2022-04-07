Naagin 6: Gurpreet Singh To Be Paired Opposite Rashami Desai; Anita Hassanandani To Do A Cameo?

The makers of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal-starrer Naagin 6 have been keeping the audience hooked to the show with the latest twists. Although the show is doing good on online TRP chart, it fluctuating on BARC chart. To bring new twists in the show, the makers roped in Rashami Desai.

The latest we hear is that Gurpreet Singh has been roped in for the show. There are also reports that Anita Hassanandani, who was seen in Naagin 3, 4 and 5, and was also seen in Naagin: Basant Panchami Special, might make a cameo.



As per Tellychakkar report, Kahiin Toh Hoga actor Gurpeet has been paired opposite Rashami Desai.

However, Anita clarified to Bollywood Life that it is a false news and she is not entering the show. The actress is busy with her baby boy and is enjoying motherhood.

Recently, Vishesh Sharma (as Simba Nagpal's brother) and Tusharr Khanna (as Pratha's love interest) entered the show.

Apart from them, Adiba Hussain, Abeer Singh Godhwani, Priti Gandwani, Jiya Shah and Pratibha Phogat have come on-board. While Child artist Adiba is seen as younger version of Pratha, Jiya Shah has marked her entry as the younger Mahekk Chahal in Naagin 6. Priti Gandwani is seen as Pratha's mother and the details of Pratibha's character is not known yet.

Naagin 6 is touted to be the most expensive seasons of the show. Apparently, Ekta Kapoor has made the show on a budget of Rs 130 Crore. However, still the show is struggling to make it to number one spot given the tough competition by other shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie to name a few.