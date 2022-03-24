Naagin 6: Is Rashami Desai Getting Paid More Than Tejasswi Prakash? Here's The TRUTH!

Naagin 6 has been hitting the news since its inception. Recently, Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh entered the show as a cop and Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani as Maha Sapera. We had recently reported that Rashami Desai, who was seen in Naagin 4, might enter the show. A leaked picture of the actress shooting for the show has gone viral on social media, which confirmed about her entry. Whether the leaked picture is genuine or not is not known.

Meanwhile, a tweet grabbed everyone's attention and within no time it went viral. In the tweet, it was mentioned that Rashami is paid more than Tejasswi. Post this Rashami and Tejasswi's fans got into Twitter war. Tejasswi's fans were not happy that the lead actress was getting less!



Also, in the tweet it was also mentioned that Tejasswi isn't happy with the decision a

nd had a big argument with the production. Well, the user seems like Rashami's big fan, who is not fond of Tejasswi. However, his tweet left Twitter divided and fans started arguing without even thinking of the credibility.

The user named Sohil had tweeted, "#Exclusive 😱😱 #RashamiDesai is charging 3× more than Lead of #Naagin6. Tejasswi is not happy with the decision & had a big argument with the production & after that jumb into the pool of Naagin set ..!! Kya aapko lagta h Unko sympathy mil payegi ?? Jude rhiyo for more updates."

To this one of the users commented, "Please don't spread negativity it may be person from some third FD ..real fan can never do it," another user commented, "Stop trolling teja aur agar hum start kardenge to Rona mat tum Rashamians 😈🚶🏼♀️."

As per Bollywood Life report, the tweet seemed to be fake as a source from the show revealed to the entertainment portal that Rashami and Tejasswi are good friends and share an amazing bond.