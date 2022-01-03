Naagin 6: Makers Drop An Intriguing Teaser Of The Shape-Shifting Snake’s Terror Spreading Across The World

Colors TV and Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin franchise has been one of the biggest success stories of Indian television. The successful show is now all set to return to the small screen with its sixth season.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to pique the interest of the viewers. They recently dropped an intriguing teaser of Naagin Season 6 ahead of its premiere. In the sneak peek, we get to see the shape-shifting snake’s terror spreading all over the world.



The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV with the following caption: “Iss badalti duniya ke rang dekh, laut rahi hai woh jiska sabko hai intezaar! #Naagin6, jald hi #Colors par.” Take a look!

Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced the comeback of the show on Bigg Boss 15 by unveiling the show’s first-ever glimpse on the popular reality show. The new teaser has also lived up to the promise of entertaining the viewers, who were seen flocking to the comments section to share their opinions and excitement for the new season. Naagin 6 has reportedly undergone a change in its storyline and will be focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in 2020.

Meanwhile, the makers have been tight-lipped about the cast of the show and have not any official announcements yet. However, Ekta had earlier announced that a new face is going to be cast for the lead role. It must be noted that the Naagin franchise traces and revolves around the lives of shape-shifting serpents.

The show first premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in the lead roles. The supernatural fantasy series has since produced a total of five seasons and has been a favourite amongst the audience.