Naagin 6: Reema Worah Talks About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Her Hardworking Girl

Reema Worah is one such actress who fits both in positive and negative characters. Currently, the actress is seen in Naagin 6, in which she is seen playing a negative role. Recently, the actress spoke about the kind of roles she likes to play, and about her bond with Naagin 6 co-star Tejasswi Prakash.

When asked if she likes to play negative or positive role, she said that she prefers both as both shades gives different kind of scope for performance.

She added, "I feel, I have an advantage of a face that fits for both kind of roles. For negative characters, my face and body language can have the sexy arch while for positive characters my cute face does the trick."

When asked if she would like to play naagin someday, she said that she would love to as she feels her features and her body would look great as a naagin. She hopes Ekta Kapoor notices the same and added that it would be great if she considers her in future.

Reema was all praise for Tejasswi and called her hardworking. She also added that she is quite supportive.

Reema concluded by saying, "She is a very hardworking girl and she tries to put her 100 percent in her craft. As a co-actress, she is quite supportive and even I support her whenever we have a scene together."